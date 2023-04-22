Editor:
I wanted to briefly respond to the GWS Post Independent’s Editorial (“Forever Elections,” April 17). I appreciate the frustration with the Glenwood Springs City Council putting the marijuana-store closing time question to a vote. But I wanted to clarify what happened when the council voted 5-2 to take the time extension for marijuana dispensaries to the electorate for a decision.
First, this matter was brought first to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which voted against it. Then, a group of owners-citizens organized a petition drive and successfully acquired enough signatures to place this issue on the ballot. That is their right under the city charter. That left council with two choices: 1) place the question on the ballot or 2) agree to the 10 p.m. closing time, verbatim.
There could be no compromise, no limitations on locations, nothing. The decision was simply “yes” or an election. That is not failing to “make policy,” that is being forced to choose 10 p.m. everywhere.
Second, council was never presented an opportunity to negotiate with the petitioners. Had they had that chance, perhaps we could have compromised on times and locations. A dispensary open till 10 p.m. in the downtown area is far different than a location located in a residential area. And 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. seems like a more reasonable time to many. Alas, that ship sailed with the submission of a petition, and the council was faced with a binary choice.
Finally, I have no issue with the people getting to vote on something that directly affects them. I disagree with the P.I. that a business with lots of traffic is “unlikely to have any great impact.” People in our residential neighborhoods are entitled to peace and quiet, and maybe I am getting too old, but 10 p.m. seems late.
Regardless, like the P.I., I encourage everyone to vote and decide what they want.
Tony Hershey
Glenwood Springs