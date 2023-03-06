Editor:
As a former employee of the city of Aspen (2007-09) and the current mayor of Glenwood Springs, I endorse Torre and Skippy Mesirow for mayor and city council. While I do not know the challengers, I have worked closely with Torre and Skippy on a variety of issues that impact the entire valley.
Skippy reached out to me four years ago when he was first elected to his council seat. He came down to Glenwood and sat with myself and another councilor. That made a strong impression and I loved his vision, passion and collaborative spirit. I have since followed his actions, comments and votes. He is a consistent advocate for housing, climate and the downtown core. He has big visions like a pedestrian downtown and a vacancy tax. But while he chips away at these large goals to make them attainable, he continues to put in the time and effort on the little things that make a difference every day.
Torre has always impressed me with his professionalism, thoughtfulness and how he treated everyone with the utmost respect. His years of service to the community should be lauded. I have worked with Torre on several regional boards where he is both a leader and a listener.
These are endorsements of regionalism. They are endorsements of good and responsive government. We move stronger when we move together. They both understand this concept and lead by example. From your neighbor north of the roundabout, I heartily endorse them both. I hope the voters agree.
Jonathan Godes
Glenwood Springs