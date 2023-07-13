Editor:
Re: Tony Hershey’s guest commentary (“A true newspaper unafraid to print opinions,” Aspen Daily News, July 7). The Glenwood Springs Post non-Independent has been this way for many years. I was told I was too opinionated! The Glenwood Springs newspaper is run by people who don’t want any opinions other than their own.
I have been asked to write letters to them for a very long time by others in Carbondale. The local paper, The Sopris Sun, is happy to have your letters. The Aspen papers welcome comments, too. It reminds me of the governor we have now. Everyone is censored.
Audrey Spaulding
Carbondale