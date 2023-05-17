Editor:
It is time to protect the city of Glenwood Springs’s land along the Roaring Fork River. Past city councils from the 1970s to recent times have been purchasing land from 23rd Street to about Ninth Street that borders the Roaring Fork River for future right of way use and citizens’ access to the river. This is how the land is being used to this day.
Remember how easy it was to put the 14th Street footbridge in? That was because the city owned both sides of the river crossing. Now that council has decided to ignore the property along Eighth Street that was bought for future right of way use and as a buffer for the already-crowded Cowdin Drive area, it is time to protect the city’s property along the Roaring Fork River from a similar fate.
The way to protect this property is to designate it as a park. The city could divide the areas up with different names: the Rose Park (after the Rose family),
Captain Guild’s Family Park, Raymond Family Park. These families sold their
property to the city. This does not totally prevent future councils from developing the land but it would take a vote from the citizens to change its use. The council should have a public vote of the citizens to make the area a park or, if allowed by the city charter, to proclaim the area as a park.
Right now, there are plans to develop the confluence area with a private
partnership, but at least there would have to be a vote by the citizens to allow this to happen. That is, unless, council determines that the water treatment plant is classified as a non-public use. I hope to see letters supporting this idea and citizens contacting their council representative to put this in motion now before it is too late.
Don “Hooner” Gillespie
Glenwood Springs