Editor:
I was surprised to hear at the Glenwood Springs City Council meeting that the “director of community development” had chosen to elevate the 8th and Midland Project to a Planning and Zoning Commission review due to the sensitivity of the project. A formal public hearing could be held, but only a public notice is required at this level.
The P&Z Commission is the final approving authority; therefore, the project was approved by P&Z at their meeting on July 5, on the condition that a new traffic study be done that took into consideration traffic impacts of the Cowdin Drive at 8th Street and 8th Street at Midland Avenue intersections.
The city council does not review projects of this size. Sounds to me that someone figured out a way to sneak some small projects through the system without much notice. Not kosher in my book.
At this meeting I presented some wording from case No. 05CV119, which is the court case that allowed the city to purchase the property through condemnation. I was not allowed to present this information to the P&Z Commission for their review at their meeting to approve the project.
It is mentioned in the court documents that so long as the property is used for state highway or other public purposes, the property is exempt from taxation. Also noted: A temporary construction easement on parcel B was needed as soon as reasonable in order to proceed with the construction of the street improvement (another use).
It is in the public interest that to complete traffic improvements at the intersection of Midland Avenue and 8th Street, parcels A and B should be acquired by the city of Glenwood Springs. This seems to me to constitute several public uses of the property. The city is not paying taxes on this property now and has not since it acquired parcels A and B. Transfer of this property should go to a vote by the citizens for approval.
Traffic congestion should be the city's No. 1 priority.
Don "Hooner" Gillespie
Glenwood Springs