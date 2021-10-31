Editor:
I want to thank whoever did a wonderful job with the lovely, cool, unexpected Halloween decorations on the Frying Pan River Road. The placement of all the gourds of all sizes and colors along the road is just wonderful. I’ve been fishing there the last few weeks and can’t get enough of the exhibit. I want to send my sincere thanks for the thought of doing your exhibits and for the actual work of spreading out the pumpkins and the gourd bats hanging in the trees, too. You folks are a mini Christo and Jean-Claude of Basalt. What a great idea. And to those who also jumped on the bandwagon after the first week, your additional work is highly regarded, too. I may be late to the party, but what a good time driving that road and seeing all the placements.
Jim Brennan
Eagle-Vail