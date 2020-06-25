Editor:
As someone who grew up in Aspen and lives and works in Carbondale, I am writing to support Karl Hanlon as the Democratic nominee for Senate District 8. Karl grew up on a ranch that straddles the Colorado-Wyoming border in Jackson County. He has committed his career to public service, working as the Glenwood Springs city attorney and with a host of other public agencies. His commitment toward and knowledge about our region and western Colorado is impressive. He would make a great representative for a large district that stretches from Frisco to Craig and from Parachute to Walden, and which includes his hometown of Carbondale in Garfield County.
Please cast your ballot for Karl Hanlon for Senate District 8 in the Democratic primary.
Allyn Harvey
Carbondale