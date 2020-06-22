As the Great Crash of 1929 deepened into the Depression more than a century ago, the Democrats adopted “Happy Days are Here Again” as a sort of unofficial campaign anthem. Badly damaged economies heal slowly and for most of the decade after the tune went viral, happy thoughts and a cheerful tunes were about the best anyone could do as government stimulus came slowly to the rescue.
Aspen, home and playground to the world’s most prosperous families, is facing the distinct possibility that economic recovery might be slow in coming, slower than after the real estate crash of 2008, and take even longer than the year or two most forecasters expect.
Aspen’s dive in 2008 was buffered to a large extent by the high-end finances of its visitors and their drive for prime investment-grade real estate. After the initial shock of losing small fortunes, many world citizens and people of money realized that losing a quarter of a fortune worth many millions, hundreds of millions or even billions did not require one to forgo vacations, second homes and the good life.
The Great Recession of 2008-09 was a time when some of the super-wealthy overreacted to the downturn, canceling vacations, cutting back on tipping or even stocking food, water, gold bars and weapons in the basement. Soon, however, basic necessities, like the lavish party celebrated in “The Great Gatsby” went forward, jets were refinanced and the Aspen economy returned to full-on insanity within a year after that. Nobody feared contact with the maid, the waitron, the stylist or the masseuse. F. Scott Fitzgerald knew the “rich are different from you and me” but Aspen knows the differences aren’t that great when everyone calms down after a shock.
The little people at the bottom of the mountains in the little houses never seriously considered marching up the hill to grab some flat screen TVs and silverware. People lost one of their two or three jobs, not all of them. Food banks were not a thing with long lines waiting hours to get a bag. Pitchforks and torches are never a thing here and, if they were, it would probably involve an objection to the prosperity that brings too much growth, too much construction, too many people and not enough parking.
This recession is more threatening to resorts than the real estate bubble of 2008 because the primary driver, people with good, bordering on absurd, income levels, have cut their spending more sharply than those at the bottom of the income pyramid. Among the less-than-$15-per-hour wage earners, the unemployment and stimulus efforts provide money that more or less has to be spent on rent, food, medical care and utilities.
The New York Times reported on a Harvard analysis of credit card reports and found that spending in the 25% least wealthy zip codes is back within 5% of normal, in the wealthiest areas spending is off by four times as much. About two-thirds of the decline in spending so far has come from retrenchment in the top quarter of households.
People of money provide much of the income in a fairly direct fashion to the unmonied. With the COVID-19 virus everywhere, service workers aren’t being tipped and can’t go to work. Personal services like hair salons, nail places, eateries, concerts and household cleaning are very hard hit or obliterated. The gig worker relief through unemployment payments runs out in July. There isn’t much hope that the top earners will be willing to hop on a plane and make full contact with the service industry anytime soon.
Even the most fanatical MAGA supporters, the crawl-on-broken-glass types who are otherwise unshakeable, aren’t buying the “everything is safe to reopen” line. The big MAGA rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a plus-36-point state for Trump in 2016, was less mega and more meh than needed to feed the narcissist in chief. Standing shoulder to spraying and shouting shoulder to shoulder isn’t a thing for most of the faithful. The BOK convention center in Tulsa was half full and a planned speech to an “overflow” audience was canceled for lack of inflow. Blame protesters, blame Tik Tok, blame anything other than commonsense on the part of the faithful.
The Republican Senate majority is against extending relief at the bottom — their preferred alternative is giving incentives to those who return to unsafe work places, jobs that no longer exist or businesses that are closed. A mildly favorable jobs report at the beginning of the month gave the politicians confidence that things will quickly return to normal and thus additional stimulus can be averted. The $15-an-hour equivalent payment to gig workers is a “disincentive” to go back to work, as if there were work to go back to and a safe place for working. Happy times are here again, if one sees Charles Dickens’ novels as the happy time to which we have returned.
With the virus on the rise in red states and red counties and even diehard-red MAGA hatters backing away from mingling with other mad-hatters, getting the economy back in gear will likely require a restoration of public confidence through a vaccine or effective treatment. In the meantime, the poor can’t sustain the economy without help and the rich aren’t likely to return to their full-time shopping and spending gig any time soon.
Whatever happened to Dr. Fauci and the coronavirus task force, anyway? Cases are rising, masking is passe and social distancing a distant memory. Did the problem just magically disappear or have we just moved on to happy days that aren’t — a new norm becoming a permanent norm?