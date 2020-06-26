Editor:
A world population council is long overdue. How long can the planet, and indeed the human species, bear the burden of unsustainable population growth? Our planet is drowning in human-created garbage, pollution and wars. And yet, world religions continue to place child-bearing on such a high pedestal that to broach the subject of population containment is deemed irreligious or anti-humanist. However, on closer observation, it becomes clear that huge and growing populations in fact do not serve or support humanist values. The worst human rights abuses occur in countries with vast/dense populations as the value of the individual declines in direct proportion to their number and increasing competition for scarcer and scarcer resources.
Prima facie the two humanistic goals of feeding the entire world, and equality for all humans seem worthy of pursuit. But these goals become toxic when applied to burgeoning populations, resulting in depleted and poisoned natural resources, dwindling biodiversity, survival failure of other species, wars, both accidental and engineered famines, unprecedented refugee crises, imperialism, modern-day slavery and atrocious human rights abuses. Even as we purport to support human dignity, human life becomes more commodified each day. There are so many of us that we have become numbers, bar charts, pie diagrams and concepts. Is it not time to initiate the discussion on population containment as a core value within the framework of humanism?
Dipika Rai
Aspen