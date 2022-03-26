Editor:
Hello, Carbondale. Would you like two hardworking new members on your board of trustees? Then vote for Frosty Merriott and Colin Quinn. Frosty has been on Carbondale boards for years and always does a great job. Frosty was the guy who pushed through our Environmental Bill of Rights. Now he would like to come back to the board and make it happen. Besides, who’s better than a CPA on the board to keep an eye on the finances? Colin has been the busy chair of your very own Carbondale Environmental Board for the past five years. Colin is also with the USAID; that is one of our country’s connections with other countries around the world. He know a lot about good governance near and far and sports a Ph.D. in environmental science. There’s another big asset for a trustee. Vote these guys onto the board, you will be glad you did
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale