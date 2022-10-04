It's bur season. And I'm not talking about the air chilling with the falling of fall. I'm talking about every inch of disturbed soil in the high country being taken over by noxious plants, especially bushes full of burs — or what are commonly known as “hitchhikers.”
I recently had to throw away a pair of socks as I had somehow unknowingly walked through a hitchhiker bush that had deeply deposited thousands of tiny burs deep into the elastic fabric of my garment. I can't throw out the dog, but this time of year I often discover hundreds of burs worked down through his hair and somehow embedded next to his tender skin. Poor Chooch!
He's pretty good about letting me work them out but when they are tangled around his eyes and lips, he can get pretty agitated while I do my nursing. He hasn't learned to avoid the offending plants, and where I live, it would be a useless attempt.
I live on a dirt road, and on the edge of every road in my neighborhood and all down the dirt alleys are bur plants, thriving and shedding millions of seeds to make even more plants. They seem to love roadways treated with mag-chlor.
There are many types of these friggin' plants, but I suspect that the ones in my neighborhood are a variety of krameria. The fruit is covered with radiating spines, each tipped with multiple minute barbs resembling tiny harpoons.
Some of the lots in my neighborhood are still undeveloped, and the native plants maintain a pretty good balance. Sagebrush, rabbitbrush, native grasses and groundcover do fine if you leave it alone.
A local developer recently finished a spec house next door to my place. He came in with a Bobcat and scraped all the native vegetation on the lot and left the dirt with no landscaping. The house sold, but no one has moved in yet. The entire yard is now thigh deep in noxious weeds and nothing else. To restore that land to something habitable is going to take a lot of effort and chemical warfare.
The thistles were very aggressive in my yard this year. I dutifully dug them out over and over again, but digging them out doesn't work. Even when you dig down a whole foot, some magical piece of tender root manages to come back as multiple, new, spiny, horrible, hearty plants over and over. I finally sprayed.
There's cheatgrass and foxtail barley in the neighborhood, too. These are the grasses that drop sharp, pointy, dry grass seed into your socks and shoes. They are very difficult to remove and can make broad stretches of land almost impossible to pass through. They are especially troublesome for pets — they can drop into open ears and get stuck near eyes and other orifices.
In 1948, Swiss naturalist George de Mestral went on a little constitutional tour with his dog. They came back covered in burs. Instead of cursing his misfortune, he put his pants under a microscope and a little bell went off, apparently thinking, “I will design a unique, two-sided fastener, one side with stiff hooks like the burs and the other side with soft loops like the fabric of my pants. I will call my invention Velcro, a combination of the words velour and crochet. It will rival the zipper in its ability to fasten."
Potential investors supposedly met his invention with resistance and laughter, but he stuck with it, and by the late 1950s he was moving upwards of 60 million yards of synthetic bur material around the world. Old man de Mestral had the last laugh overall, as Velcro Industries has done pretty well.
Chooch was groomed recently and the groomer had to cut his paint brush (tail) back significantly because of burs. Well, now his tail is full of them again. He likes to wade through thickets of noxious weeds looking for the perfect place to take care of business. It's a lose-lose situation because I often have to wade in there to clean up or just follow him on our nighttime walks.
Sometimes when I wake in the morning to rub his sweet belly as he sleeps next to me, I discover a minefield of burs and thistles and have to start our day with a major grooming procedure.
Steve Skinner appreciates the shoulder season but curses the plants that have moved in in the wake of man's folly.