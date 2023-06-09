Editor:
I find it difficult to comprehend why Mi Chola was fined $10,000 for a couple of nickel-dime violations. During my job as a limo driver, I have seen many staggering people that come out of Aspen's upscale bars and get in their Range Rover and drive away. When they are caught, is the bar they were in charged with overserving? How does a bartender know how drunk their patron is if he is at a table in a different room?
To be fined $5,000 for underage serving of a guy that works in a bar is just as stupid. What is the age limit for working behind a bar in Colorado? Is there some sort of huge difference between 20 and 21? Certainly not $5,000 worth. I bet if the guy that fell off his chair was Mr. I-have-a $20-million-dollar-house-on-Red-Mountain, it would have been called a lapse in judgment. Your over-serving police better get tuned up for Food & Wine, when the real drunks come to town.
Jim Wingers
Aspen