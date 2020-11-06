Editor:
Hats off to Janice Vos Caudill, the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder, and her elections staff for another well-run election in Pitkin County. This year marked the fourth presidential election in the county in which I’ve been involved as an election judge and have found that Janice and her staff always rise to the challenge in a professional, fair and incredibly well-organized manner. This year was particularly challenging because of COVID and the unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots that needed to be tabulated.
As residents of Pitkin County, we are so fortunate to have such a dedicated civil servant as Janice, who worked literally around the clock for many weeks, including several sleepless nights. I would also like to take this opportunity to give a shout out to the many election judges — of both parties — who enthusiastically did their civic duty as volunteers to assist in the election.
Frieda Wallison
Old Snowmass