It took two days and several hours of dedicated conversation amid editorial board members to come to a confident conclusion regarding endorsements for the two open Aspen City Council seats.
Of the eight candidates, we interviewed six who on quick notice in the peak of campaign season made time in their schedules to answer our lingering questions, even after a robust Squirm Night and general local media coverage. We thank them sincerely, not only for their time but to all of the candidates who are dedicating their energies toward most actively engaging with and shaping our local democracy — especially during and perhaps in some part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was not only difficult because of the quantity of candidates to consider but also the quality. Of particular note, we found John Doyle’s authentic passion for maintaining Aspen’s character and fierce commitment to prioritizing development toward thoughtfully housing the local workforce in the community it serves, rather than larger-scale projects, compelling. Kimbo Brown-Schirato went out of her way to surround herself with a diverse group of friends, advisors and consultants, and those intentions were reflected in a sophisticated campaign. We look forward to her next chapter serving the community, as we’re confident will certainly come to fruition. Mark Reece wowed us with his eloquent communication style and dedication to his vision: an Aspen that propagates locally owned small businesses and smart development that supports sustainable family life without “damaging the brand,” as he said.
Ultimately, the decision became clear, however: Sam Rose and Ward Hauenstein each represent the sorts of candidate options any electorate would be lucky to consider on their own merits, but together they create a dynamic combination. There was some trepidation early in the decision-making process around endorsing Rose, for instance: He’s only 27! He hasn't lived here long enough to have voted in the last election! How can he really know the history?!
His answer, articulated during the Squirm Night forum, was indelible, and we found his proposition impossible to discount. Without any other context, if one were to consider his answers to questions and positions and indeed even campaign style blindly, not knowing from which candidate they came — unhindered by bias of age and experience — would we not feel simultaneously endeared and empowered?
This editorial board agrees with his assertion that the answer would be “yes.” In his short time as an Aspenite, Rose has ingratiated himself in the community in nearly every meaningful arena. During a pandemic, he serves as a contact tracer for Pitkin County — demonstrating his ability to process complex and novel processes and information management. He in fact greeted four staff members of this newspaper at Thursday’s vaccine clinic, surrounded by his colleagues with the Aspen Fire Protection District. And in the hours between those duties, Rose serves as a victim’s advocate for Response. When asked how the latter would inform his perspective as an elected official, he reflected on the #MeToo movement and his desire to serve people “not like him.” We believe him. We also believe him when he said that, if elected, he’d spend the months before taking office committed to continuing to do his homework as an incoming freshman.
But an incoming freshman, if voters agree with our assessment, he will be. As will be the case with any victorious candidate, aside from Hauenstein. The incumbent referred to himself more than once as Aspen’s new “old guard,” something this board views as a strength amid would-be newcomers vying for the council seats. Hauenstein will serve as a necessary foil to fresh blood, serving in — we hope — a mentor capacity. His good-natured humor paralleled with his record of preparedness before detail-oriented, hours-long council considerations is a juxtaposition to be applauded and certainly is deserving of a second term.
Attention and scrutiny have been brought to Hauenstein’s early comments from his first campaign that he did not anticipate seeking a second term. Nor did anyone in elected office anticipate stewarding the community through a pandemic. Hauenstein addressed the criticism head-on, and this newspaper’s editorial board found his response convincing. And while we have not agreed with every vote Hauenstein has cast — as having a voting record is perhaps the disadvantage of running as an incumbent — we view his willingness to change his mind and course as evidence of his commitment to continued learning and listening.
A Hauenstein-Rose ticket would be a nearly perfectly balanced one, not only generationally but also experientially. Hauenstein’s experience will offer a pragmatism to ground Rose’s optimism, and we feel Aspen needs both in the years ahead.
The Aspen Daily News editorial board is proudly a majority community-member board, with Samuel Bernal, Scott Freidheim and Dr. Kim Levin. David Cook, publisher, and Megan Tackett, editor, are the other two voting members, with Aspen Daily News co-owner Spencer McKnight serving as an alternate.