Editor:
I wish President Trump, his family, staff and supporters well in their recovery from COVID-19. Just as I didn’t want him to be convicted by the Senate in January, it’s not my desire to see him die in office, either.
I’d much rather see Trump get his butt kicked in November. Then, with his presidential immunity from prosecution expired, he’d be tried, convicted and jailed for the many crimes he’s committed both before he took office and while he was chief executive. Trump shouldn’t have been so mean to Joe Biden during the first debate. He may be depending on Biden for a pardon ala Gerald Ford. If Trump truly was the law and order president as he says he is, the first felon he’d indict would be himself.
Always looking for the silver lining, perhaps the reality of this deadly virus will finally seep into the empty vacuum of our collective craniums. Congregating in large groups without masks is stupid. The virus doesn’t care if you reside in the White House or a homeless shelter.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale