Editor:
“The best defense against a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Just guessing that Gov. Abbot’s next gun proclamation will be giving “good guy” status to second, third and fourth graders.
Alan Waters
Aspen
Editor:
“The best defense against a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Just guessing that Gov. Abbot’s next gun proclamation will be giving “good guy” status to second, third and fourth graders.
Alan Waters
Aspen
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.