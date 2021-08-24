This week I am finding it particularly difficult to write. I tell myself to just write: put a few words down. C’mon, Barbara, you know you can do it. You’ve done it before. I recognize a kernel of truth in this statement, but it doesn’t quite do the trick.
So, I keep going. Positive self talk helps. Your first word doesn’t have to be the first word in the article — or indeed “the last word.” Just get started. Anywhere. And there it is, my first word: anywhere. I sit for a while staring at a blank sheet of white paper with the word “anywhere,” sitting in splendid isolation. Anywhere is a good word. It means in an unspecified area, and this gives me scope and possibility.
I transfer my word from paper to the computer, conscious of the impending deadline for submitting this column. I have met hundreds if not thousands of deadlines over the years. One time I cut it very close. I had worked intensely for months with an interdisciplinary team from several prestigious universities on a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant. We submitted our grant application with minutes to spare. Just one problem: many others were submitting their proposals at the same time, and it crashed the system. The time stamp on our submission came back as 5:00.57 pm — 57 seconds too late for consideration.
Devastated that we missed the deadline and upset that we needed to wait a whole year before we could reapply, the team consoled one another with motivational maxims, such as Nietzsche’s “that which does not kill us makes us stronger.” The next day something practically unheard of happened: NSF decided to accept all proposals submitted within 15 minutes of the deadline. It was a short-lived victory, though. Our proposal was peer reviewed but rejected. NSF gave us some meaningful feedback and told us to reapply next year.
I cannot remember the content of the proposal. The curious thing, however, is I remember the humiliation of missing the deadline (which was the only time) and the pain of the rejection (of which there are many). Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was asked in an interview about whether he suffered for his art. He quipped, “I don’t mind suffering. You suffer in all things — work, relationships, whatever else you do. Unless you’re eating ice cream, you’re suffering.”
In the same interview, Seinfeld recalled the humiliating experience of performing his comedy routine when nobody even knew he was on stage. “I went on, and nobody stopped dancing. I stood there and did the show to myself.” Yet Seinfeld stayed and performed. He endured, perhaps resisting his instincts and overcoming what every cell in his body was screaming at him to do: give up and stop. Although this event occurred early in his career, Seinfeld had already acquired improv and open-mic experiences and, I would speculate, learned that a bit of disagreeableness wasn’t going to kill him or deter him from pursuing his dream.
Martin Paulus and colleagues at the Laureate Institute for Brain Research study the brain’s monitoring of internal signals in the body (hunger, temperature, blood-oxygen levels) to better understand the behavioral patterns of people with anxiety and addiction. In a series of experiments, they compared elite endurance athletes and Marines (the treatment group) with ordinary people (the control group).
Paulus used a functional MRI (fMRI) to measure slight changes in blood oxygen and blood flow and identify the activity level in the research subject’s insular cortex. (The insular cortex tells you when something hurts too much.) The researchers asked both participant groups to climb into the fMRI machine, where they completed a few basic cognitive tests while breathing into a special tube. Sporadically, the researchers restricted the oxygen flow without warning, making it momentarily more difficult, though still possible, to breathe.
The researchers had to take several members of the control group out of the scanner because they panicked. Interestingly, the treatment group improved their performance when the oxygen flow was reduced. Before the researchers temporarily restricted oxygen flow, the endurance athletes had notably higher activity levels in their insular cortex than the control group. Paulus’ team attributed this to the athletes’ heightened internal awareness, which means they expected and were ready for some level of discomfort and disagreeableness during the experiment. There was no disparity between the endurance group’s expectations and the actual effort required to carry out the tasks, and they were thus prepared to tackle unexpected challenges and ride them out.
Paulus draws the lesson that you can train your brain to endure by developing “non-judgmental self awareness.” For the runner or cyclist, this means viewing struggling to breathe enough oxygen or the pain in our legs merely as data; a normal part of the process and an acceptable price to pay. For the rest of us, it means embracing the discomfort necessary to complete a challenging task and steadfastly going the distance.
We are all endurance athletes, even if our enduring takes us only to the end of an article searching for, well, anywhere.
The topics of Money Matters relate to compilations and reflections from Barbara Freeman’s extensive work with government and intergovernmental agencies and the nonprofit and private sectors across five continents. She is the founder and CEO of LaMedichi, a Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to enabling people who are unbanked and underbanked to achieve financial security. To reach her, email Barbara at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.