Editor:
America, we are victims. After watching the film “Fix It: Healthcare at a Tipping Point” on Grassroots TV and knowing now that 30-35% of our health care costs are for administration, it’s obvious that we are being swindled by greedy corporate self-interests. Add to that the absurd amount that we all pay for their insane advertising budgets and it’s clear that only half of our health care dollars actually goes for real health care.
Capitalism is all about efficiency. Inefficient businesses deserve to go bankrupt. Imagine if the food you buy at City Market carried a 35% administration cost, you wouldn’t shop there and they would go bankrupt. Watch the film on YouTube. Search for “Grassroots TV fix it healthcare.”
Tom Mooney
Aspen