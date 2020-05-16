Editor:
Nearly every business and most individuals are suffering in this pandemic. Hospitals are taking a double hit — forced to spend more on critically ill COVID-19 patients, and losing the revenue they normally get from elective surgery. There’s a third threat, with newly-unemployed workers losing their job-related health care insurance and having to go on Medicaid, which pays hospitals and doctors much less than do other programs.
There may be a silver lining to this crisis as all Americans are forced to acknowledge the profound deficiencies in our health care insurance system and to recognize the solutions available in Medicare for All. For those losing their job-related insurance, that would never happen, as universal insurance would finally not bind you to your job. For hospitals, global budgeting would provide a steady, reliable revenue stream, allowing them to eliminate their costly billing and insurance departments and not worry about seasonal or pandemic revenue fluctuations.
Many things will be permanently changed in the wake of COVID-19, beyond how we conduct meetings and teach classes. I hope that another is how we finance healthcare. Medicare for All promises tremendous relief and assurance to nearly everyone, and will cost less that we’re paying now.
George Bohmfalk, M.D.
Carbondale