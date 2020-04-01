Editor:
Dr. George Bohmfalk’s column hits home. It is a complicated system in the USA. For such a wealthy country to have so many uninsured or under insured is hard to fathom; which may have helped create the travesty in the nation. Pre-existing conditions led to our return to Canada, where health insurance is available to everyone; yes, it is subsidized, it isn't perfect, but with everyone being covered much stress is eliminated. What would it be like to not be in a terrible job situation in order to have health insurance or reluctant go to the emergency room because of the cost without health coverage.
FYI, I have been able to see specialists when needed and in Pemberton we have six very good GPs at the local clinic in addition to the emergency facility.
As John Colson’s column (in the other paper) suggests, Trumpites are challenged both intellectually and emotionally, to appreciate the difficulties of fellow man. Food for Thought!,
Gordie Lake
Pemberton NJ