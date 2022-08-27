Editor:
The Jan 6. Select Committee hearings are about to resume with the usual mantra from the GOP — the hearings are a witch hunt, one-sided, no cross examination, hiding exculpatory testimony. That chant is because Nancy Pelosi refused to accept Kevin McCarthy’s original selection of Republican members for the committee, namely Jim Banks, Jim Jordan, Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls.
But the GOP’s mantra is rather disingenuous. There is nothing restraining these five individuals, or any other GOP House members, from creating their own committee and calling the same witnesses, whose testimony, they believe, has not been fairly presented to the American people.
This committee may not have subpoena powers, but they do not need such. The testimony they have challenged are all from Republicans who would be more than willing to cooperate.
Donald Flaks
Carbondale