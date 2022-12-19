Editor:
The last two school days before the holiday break at my favorite “high-needs” middle school, as a long-term substitute teacher, I was surprised to receive sweet cards stuffed with gift cards from teachers. So dear to get a bag with a card, two boxes of my favorite green tea, and a YETI tumbler with “Mr. Mike” engraved on it from the custodial staff.
On the last day, my exhausted body left school with over 16,000 steps, but my 70-year-old vegan heart was ignited in our below-freezing Colorado temperature.
Mike Sawyer
Denver