Editor:
On Dec. 7, my husband Art Daily passed away. I write this letter on Jan. 24, Art’s birthday. I want to take this day to thank all of you in the community for all of your love and support. There are no words to adequately express how much the outpouring of love has meant to our family. We are grateful for all of the cards, food, prayers and donations in Art’s memory. Please know every act of kindness, no matter how small or large, has been appreciated. May you all know our deepest thanks.
Allison Daily
Aspen