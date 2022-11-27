Editor:
During this season of giving thanks, Connect! would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and acknowledge our many supporters. Because of them, we are able to ensure the viability, sustainability and growth of the program. Connect! is a unique social, emotional, and ethical after-school program for elementary aged children.)First, we would like to recognize and thank the following organizations, institutions, and foundations for granting us funds essential to our ongoing success: Pitkin County, The Rotary Club of Aspen, The Aspen Thrift Shop, WHH Foundation, Aspen Family Connections, PWS Memorial Foundation.
Next, we would like to acknowledge and thank those from whom we received In-Kind services or goods: Betsy Ann Anastas, Leanna Bonds, Michael Bonds, Diane Godfrey, Ward Hauenstein, Mick Ireland, Aspen Chapel, Aspen School District, Clark’s Market, and program volunteers: LizBokram, Ben Clark, Lauren Kinney, Carolina Lozano, Noey Von Stocken, and Addie Waters.
Also, we would like to extend our gratitude to our loyal friends, family, neighbors and board members who continue to support Connect! financially. A huge expression of gratitude goes to our amazing teachers — Barbara Bloemsma, Steven Crooke, Carolyn Fields, and Heather Rydell who work their magic each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.
Finally, we would like to thank the parents who entrust their precious children to us. Without these wonderful children we would have no program!
Thank you for recognizing the importance of this program and supporting it so we can nurture compassionate, resilient and strong children as they develop healthy connections to self, others and the world. They are our future.
Our hearts are full of gratitude.
Elaine Bonds and Mimi Hauenstein
Executive directors of Connect!