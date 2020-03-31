Editor:
Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA) is here to assist you during this pandemic and wants to break down the information and resources available to you. The ACRA team has created a business recovery toolkit on our website that outlines important and relevant pieces of information that will soon be available for our industry within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The programs and initiatives in the CARES Act are intended to assist business owners with whatever immediate needs they have. When implemented, there will be many new resources available for small businesses, as well as certain nonprofits and other employers.
Do you need the following? Here’s where to start:
Capital to cover the cost of retaining employees? Then the Paycheck Protection Program might be right for you.
A quick infusion of a smaller amount of cash to cover you right now? You might want to look into an Emergency Economic Injury Grant.
To ease your fears about keeping up with payments on your current or potential SBA loan? The Small Business Debt Relief Program could help.
The toolkit also provides information about the major programs and initiatives that will soon be available from the Small Business Administration (SBA) to address these needs, as well as some additional tax provisions that are outside the scope of SBA. Aspen’s SBA District Office is located in Denver and can be reached by calling 303-844-2607 or visit their website.
We also suggest contacting your accountant or bookkeeper to help get your documents ready as well as your local bank. Local banks do not yet have the SBA and PPP paperwork, but we will update the toolkit and post to our social channels as soon as the banks are ready.
Here at ACRA, we’ve got your back. Please go to our website — aspenchamber.org — to view the local tool kit (Click on COVID-19 Community Resources) that we’ve assembled on your behalf to get you up and running as quickly as possible. The toolkit will be continuously updated as the information is released, so please continue to check back.
Remember, we are all in this together.
Debbie Braun
ACRA President and CEO