Editor:
Our family owes a debt of gratitude to more people than I can count, but I’d like to take a moment this morning to single out a particular group for thanks.
Last July, my husband Don had a bike accident that resulted in catastrophic injuries. When he came home in late October, I was advised that I shouldn’t leave him alone, not even for a minute. That sort of schedule, along with doctors’ appointments, therapy visits, etc. doesn’t lend itself to creative meal planning.
Into the breach stepped the wonderful Pathfinders. When I couldn’t find the energy or the time to think about cooking, these women took over that task. They provided much more than delicious meals for us. I hope they understand that the most wonderful gift that they provided to us was the gift of time. Time to be with Don as he recovered. Time for us to work on therapy exercises, take walks, talk and just be together.
We are doing much better now, and are in the working phase of our journey, but I’ll always be grateful for what Pathfinders did for us for so long and so selflessly. I have big chef shoes to fill (which I won’t come near to doing!), and I learned who some of the very best chefs in town are along the way. Thanks again to this wonderful organization and special thanks to Debbie Kreutzer, who helped orchestrate our meal schedule.
Molly Ireland and Don Bird
Aspen