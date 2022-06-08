Editor:
Hello all voters. Make no mistake, Colorado House District 3 is a red district. That does not mean we need to be represented by a screaming dime-store Sarah Palin who thinks hemp is a Schedule 1 narcotic.
Instead of representing her entire district, she worries about a small percentage of donors. Let’s get a representative that will represent our values, our needs and wants. Vote for Don Coram in the primary. Unaffiliated voters also are able to help in ousting our embarrassment.
Aidan Wynn
Aspen