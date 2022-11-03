Editor:
In April 2010 I had a cardiac arrest while having dinner at Little Annie’s Restaurant. Restaurant staff immediately called 911 while my server (waitress) gave me CPR. Due to my underlying cardiac health history, “restarting” my heart was not an easy task. If it had not been for the rapid response and even more for the amazing skills of those who responded I would not be alive today. I would not have been there to walk my daughter Traci down the aisle when she married her husband Gordon Turner. I would not have been there when my son Trevor married his wife Carrie Tippet. My grandchildren James, McPherson and Alister would never have met me. Over 12 years ago I needed the help of the Aspen Ambulance District and today I am asking you to help them. I am asking you to vote yes on 6A!
And yes my wife helped me write this letter because it is hard for me to put my words in writing.
Tommy Clapper
Aspen