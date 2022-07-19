Editor:
Yesterday I was riding the bus back to my house. The last time I rode the bus with my bike was terrible because I didn't know how to load my bike, so I asked the bus driver to help me. He heaved a big sigh, stepped out of the bus and helped me. Then he said in an angry tone “you better do it next time.” I am not that sensitive but I was practically in tears when I got on.
But when I loaded my bike today, a man asked me if I needed help, and before I could answer, he took my bike and put it on the rack. I thanked him because that little assist made my day. When I got to my stop that same man took my bike off and said “be safe.” I was thinking about that the whole bike ride home because he didn't have to do that. He probably had other stuff to do that day. What I learned is that every chance you get, be kind to someone.
Keller Tudge (age 11)
