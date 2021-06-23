Have we mentioned before how much we love summer? We realize we live in a community that is all about winter, and we enjoy winter, but we love summers!
What’s not to love? Being outdoors, it’s warm, we don’t need a coat and boots, we can wear sandals almost everywhere, we can have friends over to barbecue or sip drinks on the deck. There’s camping, hikes in our own backyard, picnics, getting on (or at least near) the water, outdoor live music and all that sunshine! OK, you get the picture.
For many, the love of outdoors and summer started as a child. We are attracted to this place because of experiences growing up. What are your best memories from your childhood — bike rides, camping or even just playing in sand or mud or water? Growing up in the Midwest — yes, this is Shirley, and I didn’t discover palm trees and ocean beaches until I was an adult. But we do understand, however, why so many images of “paradise” include palm trees and sandy beaches. We’ve all spent a year mostly missing those getaways, along with many other social gatherings, so is it any wonder we are all so ready for our beautiful summer?
We want our kids to have that opportunity to soar, especially now. What better way than to give them the creative time, materials and discoveries of the outdoors. You probably already do a great job of this — good job mom and dad! Let’s look at our outside world through the eyes of a child, and from that level. We see twigs, leaves, clover in the grass, bugs, worms and of course, dirt, water and sand.
Sand is so basic sometimes we forget just how awesome it is to a child. You can mold it, sift it, sculpt it, dig and pile it. Children find sand fascinating — whether they see each tiny grain or are making the biggest mountain. That is the beauty of letting children create their own play. You may have a sandbox or a nearby park that has sand. Sandboxes are inexpensive to buy and fill, and they really do provide hours of fun. Sand can be messy and sometimes it’s oh so hard to keep it in the sandbox. You’ll also want to make sure you can cover it or keep cats out of it.
The best thing is to mix sand with water; it’s almost magic and think of all the science you’re learning without even trying: measuring, pouring, building a dam, breaking down a dam, floating and sinking things. Take a bag with you on a walk and have your child pick up sticks, leaves, small stones, and other natural things they spot. Now you have even more things to add to your sand and water experience. Anything left over can become an art project for another day.
Even though each of us spent some time as a child, it’s easy to forget how “new” everything is to a young child. Every day is an exploration and it’s how they learn. Our job as parents, grandparents and early childhood teachers is give them the rich materials, the space and time, and the freedom to play. As adults we need to remember how important play is for our physical health, our mental health and even our cognitive development. We want to soar this summer and we want to see kids soaring.
Won’t you join us while we put our toes in the sand?
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.