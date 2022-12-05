Editor:
The Pitkin County Senior Council would like to thank Desiree Whitehead for her efforts in bringing the Renew Active fitness benefit for seniors to the Aspen Recreation Center. United Healthcare, a major insurance provider in the Roaring Fork Valley, is replacing the Silver Sneakers program with its Renew Active program starting in 2023. This affects several hundred seniors in the area. We know it took a lot of work on Desiree’s part to negotiate the agreement with United Healthcare.
We also thank the city of Aspen for supporting this program because we know there is a financial impact. So, starting in January, the Aspen Recreation Center will accept both the Silver Sneakers and Renew Active benefit programs for seniors.
Debbie Overeynder
Member, Pitkin County Senior Council