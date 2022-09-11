Editor:
I was so happy to see the article about the momentum building in the valley for wildlife crossings in the valley (“Momentum builds in Aspen area to help wildlife cross Highway 82,” Sept. 7). The picture that ran with the article was beautiful and peaceful looking. I am not sure when it was taken, but on Sept. 7 there was a giant dead elk directly across Highway 82 from this field. Changes cannot be made soon enough to help save the lives of all the animals trying to survive in this ever busier area.
Virginia Leffler
Basalt