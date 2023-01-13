Editor:
I found Rep. Boebert’s guest commentary (“Boebert touts recent ‘historic improvements’ to Congress,” Jan. 11) most interesting for what it leaves out — any discussion of how she intends to use her voice in Congress to help the people of our district.
Rep. Boebert has demonstrated extraordinary media savvy, and nobody can doubt her ability to launch a successful tweet or cable news appearance. Nonetheless, people in our district would love to know how she intends to help create good jobs with fair pay, housing options people can afford and protect consumers from price gouging by out-of-state corporations among many other pressing issues.
Congressional dysfunction is a bipartisan issue, and it’s wonderful to hear that she’s decided to lend her platform to solving it. Having established herself as a national celebrity, perhaps Rep. Boebert can now lend her voice towards solving real problems for the people of Colorado’s 3rd congressional district? Here’s hoping.
Isaac Flanagan
Aspen