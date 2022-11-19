Editor:
Now that Adam Frisch has conceded to Lauren Boebert in the election, I hope she sees the need to be more of a representative of all the people in her district. She might be less divisive in the future.
Frank Spofford
Aspen
Get the best of The Aspen Daily News in your inbox. Our newsletters are free, and you can unsubscribe at any time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor:
Now that Adam Frisch has conceded to Lauren Boebert in the election, I hope she sees the need to be more of a representative of all the people in her district. She might be less divisive in the future.
Frank Spofford
Aspen
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.