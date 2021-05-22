Editor:
I met George Stranahan in the 1950s when I first came to the Aspen Center of Physics. It was his generous gift that allowed us to build our first building. I did not know then much about him, but we soon became very good friends. George was an example of whom the gods love they make life difficult for. George had several surgeries with pins of various kinds being installed. He remained cheerful throughout and continued his athletic activities.
In 1984 I made a trek to the Everest base camp. Coming back down, I spotted a tent with a flag flying. It said “Flying Dog Ranch” and contained George, Patti and a couple bottles of his whiskey. We drank to the mountain, to life and I drink to George.
Jeremy Bernstein
New York