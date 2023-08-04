Editor:
I agree to disagree with Mick Ireland regarding converting from natural gas cooking to electric induction cooking. One’s own age factors into the decision. Anybody can add a single-burner countertop induction unit and save on air conditioning costs.
If the payback for upgrading from natural gas to electric heat pumps is less than three years, even landlords would be happy to do it. Sometimes the payback is around a year.
Compared to electric heat pump heat, natural gas heat is so last century. One’s natural gas furnace age is important too in deciding rare infrastructure decisions.
Tom Mooney
Aspen