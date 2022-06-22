Editor:
I was filled with pride for those who rose to the occasion when the out-of-town owner of the Aspen Times, Ogden Newspapers, failed to support the local staff, spiked two columns by Roger Marolt and fired would-be editor Andrew Travers.
Kudos to Roger for writing the columns which may never again see the light of day. Sad.
And as Roger pointed out, in a 2019 Aspen Times column titled, “Shame, Shame, Shame on Developers,” the original developers of the Gorsuch Haus/Lift One-area project finally admitted that they didn’t have the wherewithal to deliver what they had sold us.
Kudos also to Aspen Councilman Ward Hauenstein for seizing the council’s podium recently to express his righteous — and widely shared — outrage at the heavy-handed engineering of the quash of Roger’s columns.
Finally, a big thanks to Mick Ireland for his column in the Aspen Daily News (“It’s not censorship by big money, but self-censorship,” June 20) and its insightful analysis. What a quintessential slap at freedom of speech!
So how does it all end? In favor of the guy with the deepest pockets? Hope not!
But we haven’t heard much yet about those with the gold riding their white horses to the rescue. Surely they aren’t waiting for offers of indemnification.
Hope the city’s rank and file are following this closely; there are a lot of permissions doubtless required between here and there.
And all this is said in the context of the project’s referendum: If we’d fought a bit harder could we have won what we lost by just 26 votes?
Alex Biel
Aspen