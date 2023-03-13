Yes, you can help save the planet.
The cynics want you to believe that nothing can be done to save the planet for humans and other creatures. The reality check is there are things we can do at relatively low cost that do make a difference.
The cynics often are politically or financially motivated to tell us that the planet will eventually save itself, literally, after we have polluted ourselves to extinction. These are the same forces that thanked us for smoking and try to convince us that science will eventually provide a technological solution that allows us to keep populating and subjugating nature without consequences.
The “Why Worry Crowd” fears that anything we do will undo the capitalist American way of life that’s good for some of us and great for their sponsors. Or they deny that anything is seriously wrong.
Unfortunately, some things are seriously wrong beyond the usual too much/too little snow, floods, droughts and the ever more woke hurricanes preparing to submerge Florida in a rain of terror.
The Aspen City Council and Pitkin County commissioners have taken some steps beyond renaming the local programs. The city’s plan, ASAP (Aspen Sustainable Action Plan) is complex and noble. It calls for reducing carbon-producing energy use, requiring more efficient buildings, composting, greener transit systems, among other initiatives.
All of these things have been tried before with some success and will help. The plan is not so much innovative as it is a comprehensive upgrade of past efforts, better ways of doing what we have done before and doing things more thoroughly.
In my view, one essential ingredient is missing: people. That’s you, me, all of us. The problem is the plan leaves the impression that protecting the environment is something that can be outsourced to government regulators and the private sector, and that we can go about our lives as usual without accepting responsibility to change things.
This is a huge mistake, the same one churches and nonprofits make when they act on the notion that it’s better to have a handful of donors giving big money than do the work inherent in having lots of small donors giving just a little bit. You might raise more money with an AspenX (DonorX) event but you don’t really build grassroots support for the cause.
There is an alternative way to go about this problem: Offer realistic ways for individuals to make a difference without undermining the big fix efforts. In that spirit, I offer two things that you, I, we and they can do to make a local impact.
First, let’s not mow our lawns until at least June 1 or perhaps June 15. Some of the most vital and threatened creatures that are vital to our food supply and the health of our local bioscope are the pollinators; that is to say, birds, bees and other insects. What they need to thrive is simple: flowers. By flowers I mean not just the familiar garden flowers we love to see but almost everything that flowers in the wild, including dandelions. If we get on board with a “No Mow May” program we not only put less carbon in the air but we leave pollen for the pollinators.
We might think dandelions are weeds — just as Aspen trees were once classified — but the butterflies, bees of all sorts, hummingbirds and those hummingbird-like moths I call “Bumblebirds” think dandelions are as dandy a flower as any.
In addition, letting the turf alone allows nesting insects to remain protected until it’s warm enough for them to come out and pollinate. Running them over with a lawnmower wrecks their habitat. Just let them be (or bee) as the case may be.
We tried that here last summer at our small affordable housing neighborhood and it worked! By the time we did any mowing, the place was, at least anecdotally, abuzz with little pollinators. I saw “Bumblebirds” for the first time in years along with more bees and butterflies and had a bit more free time. If only “No Shovel January” would work as well.
You might also consider composting food waste. The landfill already oversubscribed with house demolition debris could be a bit better if the compost didn’t reach it. A neighbor just down the sidewalk got us started and now it’s a regular, healthy practice for us. The city provides some support but it’s really up to us to commit to a reuse of food waste and a smaller landfill footprint.
None of these efforts will show up on the global charts but all of them will make this a nicer, more natural world in a place where too much already is devoted to hard-edged, soulless development.
Mick Ireland grew up seeing more butterflies in suburban Chicago than we have now in our presumably wild western town. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.