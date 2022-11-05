Note: This letter to the editor was addressed to Aspen Daily News columnist Mick Ireland.
Mick:
I was taking public transportation over to Hunter Creek to say hi to a friend today. As we drove by the affordable housing complex you live in, I couldn’t help but notice a variety of political signs on the right of way adjacent to your complex.
Coincidentally, they all seem to be in line with your opinions. I’m sure that you have nothing to do with them, much like some of the other political actions you have stated not to be a part of. Can you oversee that those signs are removed in the interest of political correctness that you champion?
And oh, by the way, it must be a bit disappointing that after an almost four-decade career as a legal professional in this valley you haven’t been able to make your way out of assisted living. I thought this was the goal of our creation of housing. Sorry things haven’t worked out better for you, and I wish you the best.
Peter Fornell
Aspen