Editor:
The High Country Sinfonia Board of Directors and musicians would like to publicly thank the Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop for their generous 2023 grant to our local string chamber orchestra.
These funds allow us to cover the myriad costs associated with classical music performance and to provide our concerts free of charge for our audience. We are thrilled to be included among the many worthy arts organizations the Aspen Thrift Shop supports every year.
Wendy Larson
Founder and president
High Country Sinfonia