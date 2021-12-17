Editor:
The Snowmass Club Holiday party can be used as a primer on how to celebrate in the era of COVID. Members were required to show a vaccine card prior to the party and wear a bracelet confirming status. All the staff were masked. The food stations and eating area were spaced sufficiently to give attendees room to separate.
The food was outstanding: great variety, tastes and plenty to go around. Often we only see criticism published, happy to give high marks when deserved.
George Falk
Snowmass Village