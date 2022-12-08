Editor:
I, too, was saddened to hear about the passing of Mrs. Grant, my first-grade teacher at Aspen Elementary School in the Yellow Brick Building. Until I read Greg Poschman’s recent letter about his first-grade experience with her, I didn’t even know her first name, Eugenia. In those days, every teacher was Miss, Mrs. or Mr. — and that certainly went for Mrs. Grant.
Mrs. Grant was one of the best teachers I ever had — tough, but fair. She took no guff from any student and somehow managed to keep her classroom in perfect order without raising her voice.
The most distinctive memory I have of her was when I misspelled they with “thay” in a first-grade essay analyzing a passage from that dreadful children’s book “Dick and Jane.” When class ended one day, Mrs. Grant said in her usual serious voice, “Mark, I need to see you after class.” Gulp. She retrieved my grubby, clumsy essay, pointed at the misspelling and said, “That’s a word you should have learned in kindergarten. Get it right next time.” I never misspelled “they” again.
Thank you, Mrs. Grant, for your high standards and tough love.
Mark Harvey
Basalt