Editor:
I am really pleased a public service announcement is running in our local papers regarding the dangers of high water. People do not always take this annual event we experience seriously. I stopped over to the sheriff’s office a week ago to ask if the individual who created the piece would consider amending the announcement.
I strongly feel it should be modified to include that these waters also are extremely dangerous to dogs. It does not matter if you have a “bird dog” as I do, as an individual on the path one day stated to me as a factor that would guarantee his two dogs’ safety in the rushing water. Dogs, including labs, have drowned in strong currents.
Thank you for considering. We love our pets, too.
Natalie Blanchard
Aspen