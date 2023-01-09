Editor:
Well, let me see you want gasoline prices to keep going higher (“Suncor is down — stay down,” Jan. 8) that means that my people living in and around Commerce City will be impacted the most. The majority of the population there is low- to middle-low income, that is not helpful at all. Do you know how many products are made from petroleum? Just about everything is, from pharmaceutical products to baby diapers, from food storage to clothing. Why don’t you start by showing me and my people how to survive right now by eliminating all the things from petroleum, let us know how it goes for you.
Gabriel Garcia
Longmont