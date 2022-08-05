Editor:
Housing costs should be under 25% of your salary. Let’s do some math. I will use myself as an example. I am a single mother of two kids living in a two bedroom house in Redstone. My mortgage is $2,500 a month. Currently, rentals are going for over $1,000 a bedroom in the valley. This means that if I am making the suggested living wage I would need to make $110,000 a year. Yikes.
OK, say I have a two-income household; I am either married or doubling up by getting a roommate. This means I need to make $55,000 a year. This is obviously very generalized math but you get the point. In Aspen, look at the price of a one-bedroom rental if you can find one. Employers need to hire locals with stable housing and pay them a living wage. Without affordable housing there is not stable housing.
I am not saying that we need to build more affordable housing, but if you don’t want to do that then the private sector needs to make the current housing affordable. There needs to be enough affordable housing for the service sector to support high-end tourism. Currently, the local community is being gutted and pushed into homelessness. Campers of outsiders are loitering around the valley because their housing costs are minimal. Other employees are commuting for hours, causing pollution and traffic. Solve your own problems, Aspen, take some responsibility and show some humanity.
Elizabeth Key
Redstone