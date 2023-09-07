Editor:
I'm responding to the two letters in the Aspen Daily News about the “Latino exodus” in our valley: Barry Vaughan's letter of Aug. 28 and Lanie Sandoval’s letter of Aug. 31. Vaughn said the Latino community here is very young. Sandoval said that wasn’t the case, there was a substantial circle of Latino families throughout the Roaring Fork Valley in the 1950s.
The Hispanics were similar to the Italians from Aosta, Italy, who arrived here in the early 1900s and promptly demanded that their children learn English. Hispanics arriving in our valley from Mexico worked with my father and his brothers on the Diemoz Farm at Hook’s Bridge near El Jebel in the 1920s. My dad, Adolph, told us how good they were. It was special to hear them sing as they worked along with the other farm hands when they began to top out the haystacks or when picking potatoes. Beginning in the 1950s, Hispanics worked for my dad’s company, Diemoz Construction. They and their wives were hard-working, good individuals, then as well as today.
All of our Glenwood High School classmates — that certainly includes the Hispanics — spoke English. That was demanded by our extraordinary English teacher, Mrs. Stapp. Some Hispanics, along with many others, eventually did leave the valley due to the surge of property values and high living costs that began in Pitkin County.
Floyd Diemoz
Glenwood Springs