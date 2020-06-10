We all know that on May 25, 2020, George Floyd, who was black, tragically died due to being forcibly held on the ground for almost nine minutes by four Minneapolis police officers, three of whom were white. One white officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck while he pleaded for his life. Floyd’s transgression? Apparently refusing to follow an officer’s command to get into the back seat of a squad car.
Twenty-nine years ago, on March 3, 1991, speeding suspect Rodney King, who was black (and who died in 2012), survived a fifteen-minute baton beating at the hands of four Los Angeles Police Department officers. King was beaten for not following commands to assume a prone position. He suffered broken bones, a fractured skull and permanent brain damage.
In pre-internet 1991, a single grainy video captured the repeated baton blows inflicted on King. By contrast, two weeks ago, multiple high definition security cameras, police body cams and individual mobile phone video cameras captured most, but perhaps not all, of Floyd’s interaction with police and his eventual homicide.
Here in our little mountain bubble, these events occur as surreal, other-worldly inputs to our daily dose of industrial media-complex information. We can expect to continue receiving spoon fed snippets intended to keep our attention without providing complete context. When history-altering events happen, their causes and likely future impacts deserve far more urgent and dispassionate investigation. To understand how the media and social media influence surrounding George Floyd’s tragic death — undoubtedly the product of still-prevalent institutional racism — stands to impact us all, including those of us inhabiting Aspen’s rarified air, the Rodney King case deserves a deep rewind.
I remember the King case vividly. Photos and videos of King, his face and body bruised and bloodied from the altercation, filled the airwaves and newspaper front pages. The media-driven rush to judgement described a clear case of police brutality. A slam dunk conviction seemed assured. The four involved police officers were all charged with using excessive force. Declaration of their guilt came from every corner of society. But then the four officers secured legal counsel and defended themselves. And with precious few exceptions, the media failed to also remind us that they were innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
First, the officer’s attorneys were granted a petition to have the trial moved out of Los Angeles, after arguing that their clients could not receive a fair trial due to the ongoing L.A. media frenzy. The case was moved to Ventura County, where a jury without a single black member was convened for the trial.
During the trial, the defense attorneys broke down the damning video, explaining to the jury in fine detail, along with credible “expert” witnesses, how the officer’s actions were within the bounds of law enforcement protocol. The video demonstrated King to be a violent and dangerous individual, they claimed, far bigger and stronger than the officers. Their approach worked, and people have been trying to figure out why ever since.
One such person was sociologist Forrest Stuart, who in a 2011 research article in the Law & Social Inquiry journal used the Rodney King case as an object lesson in how video never speaks for itself. According to Stuart, the police officers’ attorneys effectively framed King’s every movement as evidence of the danger his size and strength presented to the officers. They then effectively framed every action by the officers in the context of police procedure in subduing dangerous suspects.
Their argument, which leveraged white jurors’ sentiments of racial bias, overwhelmed the video evidence. The jury exonerated all four officers. Within hours of the verdict, South Los Angeles was in flames. Six days of rioting ensued as the local black community raged against the injustice done to Rodney King, who the media further exploited by coaxing and then continually replaying his meme-like “Can we all just get along?” comment as the riots raged.
According to news reports from the time, the rioting resulted in more than 50 deaths.
Today’s media- and social-media-driven court of public opinion tells us unwaveringly that the four Minneapolis officers are guilty of murder. It sure looks like it to me based on what I’ve seen. But I also still believe those other four officers used excessive force on Rodney King in 1991, and a court found differently. Therefore, I believe that media influencers arriving at the same premature conclusion in the George Floyd case, without also reminding their viewers and listeners that the cops have rights too, are acting irresponsibly.
Do not think for a moment that some version of the Rodney King verdict cannot happen again. As additional facts emerge, and the defense attorneys for the Minneapolis police officers begin their work, a jury will likely be required to consider a far more complex case than the one we are being shown.
All that any of us should be hoping for is justice, and yes, even those four despicably acting Minneapolis cops are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. But if a jury finds the four officers not guilty, or even guilty of some lesser crime, whether or not that judgement reflects justice, I fear that the Rodney King riots of 1992 will look like child's play.