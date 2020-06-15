Editor:
We live in a time of retro-racism, bigotry, arm-chair geniuses and historians. To paraphrase Martin Luther King, things/people aren’t judged by their character, but by present-day politics. Isn’t that the way our grandparents judged things?
It goes to show that we really haven’t come that far, we have just traded one kind of bigotry for another. Those who embrace the present kind of thinking really don’t have to make any new choices, they are comfortable and self-righteous in familiar skin.
Leading this charge are the Democrats. They have horse-whipped the character of better people in our history and judge them as villains in light of present day values. George Washington had slaves. Franklin Roosevelt interned Japanese ... and so on. All this without context of the time. It sort of guts history and makes it political. Without context, all of history is a joke, truth being the first victim.
So yes, Joe Biden must pick a woman. It follows in the failure of Hillary’s coronation. Where is a Geraldine Ferraro when we need her?
Reincarnated gatekeepers are rapping our cultural knuckles with that old dogmatic ruler. It is sanctioned by the Democrats lead by Barack from his home in Washington DC.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction