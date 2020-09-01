Editor:
I read in your lead story in Monday’s paper — reporter Andre Salvail’s article on Amory Lovins and his thoughts on Pitkin County’s airport vision process. I was a member of the Technical Working Group for the process. I am a local general aviation pilot who learned to fly in this valley and have been an aviator for more than 40 years. I am writing to add my two cents.
While everyone at the ASE Vision meetings was well-intentioned and diligent, I also felt the process was weighted toward expansion and development, and seemed to be driven by outside forces. In my opinion, it came down to a bet: Is the community willing to bet on the airlines continuing to service one of their most lucrative markets, Aspen, or bet that the airlines would abandon the market if certain criteria are not met?
This was my general impression; I repeatedly would bring up safety concerns, reference the mix of very small planes and very big planes, but the “experts” would counter that the Federal Aviation Administration said the airspace would be safe.
This is not an easy process, and I commend the powers-that-be for trying to provide a forum for discussion. But I echo Amory Lovins’ suggestion that we hit the pause button to gather more information on these critical decisions that will shape the future, even as we emerge from these unparalleled times.
Bruce Gordon
Aspen