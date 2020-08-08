Hold together Aug 8, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:There is only one race, Homo Sapiens, the human race. So, if we separate a race out, we’re separating out our own humanity.John HoffmannCarbondale Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesBootsy Bellows closed after illicit Friday night operationsAspen SkiCo on blackout dates: ‘We’re not accommodating guests over locals' or locals over guestsWest Glenwood Springs fire closes I-70 in both directions as blaze grows to 40 acresMark Hunt-controlled Aspen LLCs focus of lawsuitHelicopter needed to aid hiker Saturday; Another busy weekend for Mountain Rescue AspenBack to the drawing board: Aspen schools to rethink reopeningBryan leaving Aspen city attorney’s office for private law practiceCity of Aspen and Pitkin County representatives brace for a winter with COVID-19Ride-shares identified as point of COVID-19 exposure, new guidance expectedFire jumpers, heavy equipment, ground crews used to contain fire near Ruedi Images Latest News Snowmass falls behind in national 2020 census count Bootsy Bellows liquor license under scrutiny Local news in brief, Aug. 8 Get the scoop on Sundae Ice Cream ▶ The Aspen Daily Update | Looking ahead to ski season with Mike Kaplan Ride-shares identified as point of COVID-19 exposure, new guidance expected Hardening of structures one way to protect against wildfires With all COVID-19 results accounted for, preschool at Yellow Brick can breathe easy